Place Regeneration Company Represents UK at International Conference

Welsh company MPW Making Places Work was selected to represent UK Government by the Department for Business and Trade on their trade mission to MAPIC – a prestigious three-day international conference hosted in Cannes.

Since launching in May Medi Parry-Williams, Founder and Director of MPW Making Places Work, has partnered with both public and private sector to lead on a number of projects delivering bespoke solutions to transform local town and city centres.

Medi, originally from Anglesey, has been actively involved with a number of locations across Wales including Bangor, Anglesey and Flintshire advising on marketing, public relations and communications strategies, as well as public private sector partnership opportunities. Most recently, Medi has been appointed by Smart Towns Wales to support decision-makers and high-street businesses across Wales on how to use data intelligence to make better-informed decisions.

Kiki Rees-Stavros, Project Manager for Smart Towns Cymru, said:

“Medi’s expertise has been invaluable in shaping the business support element of the Smart Towns Wales initiative. By harnessing data-driven insights, Medi has provided clear and actionable frameworks that have empowered towns and businesses in Wales to make smarter, more informed decisions. Her innovative approach to analysing and utilising data has been a game-changer, helping communities thrive and adapt to modern challenges. Medi’s contribution has laid the groundwork for a more connected, innovative and forward-thinking Wales.”

With over 15 years’ experience in shopping centre management, Medi was selected to work with London-based urban regeneration and asset management specialists, RivingtonHark. By delivering a review of one of their shopping centres and providing an analysis of the sites operations, Medi was able to identify opportunities to make efficiencies and accelerate growth.

Medi said:

“I am absolutely delighted that MPW has experienced such an exceptional start. It’s been a lot of hard work, but I am thrilled to be working with such fantastic organisations and to be representing the UK on an international scale so early on has been a dream come true. This is just the beginning and I’m excited to see how things develop, supporting our ever-essential communities and transforming our much-loved town and city centres.”

To support the business with its growth and long-term strategy, the board of directors has also expanded with communications and marketing specialist, Alison Shipperbottom, becoming a Non-Executive Director.