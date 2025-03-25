Pizzeria Welcomes New Head Chef and Unveils Revamped Menu

Ballers Pizzeria in Lakeside, Cardiff, has appointed Giacomo Rimanti as its new Head Chef.
Ballers Pizzeria was first established in 2020, starting life as a pop-up with a van, then evolving into a hatch in Heath, before opening the first bricks-and-mortar site in Lakeside in December 2023.
New Head Chef Giacomo now joins the restaurant from the acclaimed and recently closed 591 by Anatoni’s in Canton – bringing with him his passion for bold flavours and high-quality ingredients.
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Giacomo to the Ballers team,” said Benito Martinez, co-owner of Ballers.
“His creativity and expertise will breathe fresh life into our menu while staying true to our Spanish influences and dedication to top-quality produce. With the addition of our new offers too, we’re looking forward to a busy spring-summer season at Ballers—whether you’re planning to visit us with friends, family, or your significant other for some great pizza and cocktails—we’ve got you covered.”