Pizzeria Welcomes New Head Chef and Unveils Revamped Menu

Ballers Pizzeria in Lakeside, Cardiff, has appointed Giacomo Rimanti as its new Head Chef.

Ballers Pizzeria was first established in 2020, starting life as a pop-up with a van, then evolving into a hatch in Heath, before opening the first bricks-and-mortar site in Lakeside in December 2023.

New Head Chef Giacomo now joins the restaurant from the acclaimed and recently closed 591 by Anatoni’s in Canton – bringing with him his passion for bold flavours and high-quality ingredients.