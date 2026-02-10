Pixacomms Expands into New Cardiff Headquarters as Business Growth Accelerates

Communications and technology business Pixacomms has expanded into a new headquarters in Cardiff Bay.

The move sees Pixacomms relocate from its previous base at The Maltings into Dunleavy House on Dunleavy Drive, a 2,500 sq ft property providing the additional space and infrastructure required to support the company’s expanding team and client portfolio.

The expansion follows a period of sustained growth for Pixacomms, which is an active member of South Wales business network Comercity. The firm said the move reflects increasing demand for the company’s specialist communications, security and infrastructure solutions across the region.

As part of the relocation, Pixacomms delivered the full building fit-out, managing the project from initial design through to installation and handover. The work included upgrading the site’s security and connectivity to create a modern, fully serviced workspace for occupiers.

The project was delivered in partnership with Brave Investments, which took over the building as part of the agreement, with Pixacomms taking up residence in the completed premises.

Chris Symons, Commercial Operations Manager at Pixacomms, said:

“Moving into larger premises is a major step for Pixacomms and reflects the momentum we’ve built in a relatively short space of time. The new headquarters gives us the room, infrastructure and flexibility we need to support our team and continue delivering high-quality solutions for our clients. “Comercity has given us a platform to increase our visibility among like-minded businesses across South Wales. It encourages accountability, collaboration and meaningful connections that translate into real opportunities.”

Pixacomms’ expansion comes as Comercity continues to support a growing number of South Wales SMEs as it scales its operations through collaboration, accountability and shared opportunity.

Founded by commercial banking specialist Jonathan Cave, Comercity brings together businesses from across a wide range of sectors to foster meaningful relationships and create tangible commercial outcomes.

Jonathan Cave, founder of Comercity, said: