Pioneering Cup Return Scheme Celebrates Strong First Month

A pioneering cup return scheme has seen more than 2,500 cups borrowed and a 97% return rate in its first month.

Cardiff’s Refill Return Cup scheme is the first of its kind in Wales and has already saved an estimated 43kg of CO2 by reducing single-use cup waste since its October launch.

It enables customers to “borrow” reusable cups from participating cafes around the city. Supported by FOR Cardiff and City to Sea, with funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the pilot scheme is projected to prevent up to 30,000 single-use cups from entering Cardiff’s waste stream by March 2025.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, said:

“Seeing the Cardiff Refill Return Cup scheme gain such quick momentum is inspiring. The commitment of Cardiff’s businesses, residents and visitors alike is helping build a more sustainable city one cup at a time.”

Participating businesses are essential to the scheme's success, creating a network of pick-up and return points that make it easy for customers to enjoy sustainable choices throughout Cardiff. With a QR code scan on the Refill app, customers can borrow and return cups seamlessly.

Da Coffee at Central Square has emerged as the scheme’s most popular venue.

Gwenno Jones, Community Manager from Da Coffee, said:

“Our customers have been really enthusiastic about the scheme – it’s such a simple swap, and it really resonates with people who want to make a difference. Being right by Central Station, we’re perfectly located to make the Refill Return Cup a convenient choice for commuters, local workers and visitors alike.”

The most popular participating businesses by number of cups leased & returned to date:

Da Coffee, Central Square Coffee Mania, Techniquest Bae Coffi, Dumballs Road Sherman Theatre, Cathays Kin & Ilk, Brunel House

George Clark, Programme Lead at City to Sea, said:

“It has been a pleasure to support FOR Cardiff and their brilliant businesses to bring the Refill Return Cup to life in the city. “When City to Sea piloted the project in Bristol in 2023 we got a good feel for the challenges and motivations of coffee shops in tackling the issue of single-use cups. We’re delighted to see that making the scheme free for customers to take part in, with only a fee for non-returned cups, is encouraging both high engagement and an excellent return rate. The impact already being seen in the first month demonstrates how motivated the people and businesses of Cardiff are to tackle plastic pollution.”

Future Impact

Cardiff Business School and Greenwich Business School are currently evaluating the scheme’s impact, with the goal of creating a blueprint for other cities in the UK to follow; it is hoped that the success of the Cardiff pilot will build a powerful case for the creation of further schemes across Wales.

For more information, visit www.forcardiff.com.