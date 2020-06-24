Photo Competition Offers a ‘Snapshot’ of Business During Lockdown

Entrepreneurs all over the country are revealing themselves to the camera in a national photo competition

PopUp Business School, which helps people from all walks of life to launch their own businesses, is asking people in the UK to take a photograph which illustrates their business, or business idea, with the chance to win £200 as well as the potential for some publicity.

CEO Simon Paine said:

“Business has changed so much in the past few months, we thought it'd be really interesting to get a glimpse into their world. We know many businesses have moved their operations online and are interacting and serving customers in a different way. However, due to lockdown, this has all been happening behind closed doors. We've seen far less of one another so it's going to be great to take a look inside.”

Paine says PopUp Business School, which is always free for entrepreneurs, also wants to offer struggling businesses a much-needed boost this summer.

“Times are tough for many businesses this summer, so we've decided to offer our long-suffering, UK-based entrepreneurs and business people the chance for some publicity and maybe even a cash prize. We always love hearing about British businesses and entrepreneurship, but now we want to see those businesses, too, let others find out what they're up to and how they're working now.”

The PopUp Business School Summer Photo Challenge is for anyone who runs a business, is self-employed, or has the first inkling of a business idea. Entrants have the chance to win a £200 Amazon voucher or one of four £50 runner-up vouchers. Entrants must take one picture that illustrates some part of what they do, or want to do, for their business this summer.

If you'd like to enter the competition, you can find more instructions and upload your photo into the onsite form at https://www.popupbusinessschool.co.uk/photo-challenge.html

Alternatively, post your photo on Twitter via the hashtag #PopUpPix along with the tag @popUPbusiness, by midnight on August 31st, 2020.

About PopUp Business School

London-based company, PopUp Business School, helps people from all walks of life to start their own businesses. PopUp Business School's mission is to change the way entrepreneurship is taught across the world. It has educated over 7500 people in seven different countries through free events and helped launch 967 businesses in 2019 alone. In response to the Covid-19 lockdown, PopUp launched the PopUp Business Survival Guide and ran twice-weekly webinars that are now accessed by thousands of entrepreneurs for free.