Phoenix Wraps Takes Off in Cwmbran

With over 1500 colours available the owners of a new company, based on Springvale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran, are now open and ready to engage with private car owners and commercial clients alike, to offer a comprehensive range of vehicle wrapping services.

Operating from a 1500 sqft unit, Paul Swinburne and his business partner Adrian Radford, have formed Phoenix Wraps and invested in the state of the art software and printers that enable them to work with customers to provide unique designs and finishes for their vehicles.

With over 20 years’ experience in the industry, Paul is a certified vehicle graphics installer who, prior to starting Phoenix Wraps, worked for national and local companies both here in South Wales and in his hometown of Newcastle.

Adrian, a keen collector of classic cars and the owner of Cardiff based QuickSmart IT, met Paul whilst having his own Lotus Eclat wrapped by him. Adrian was so impressed with the quality of the finish that he started a conversation with Paul which resulted in them going into business together.

Phoenix Wraps have already secured two contracts with a local transport company. Several of Paul’s previous clients have also brought their business across to the new company.