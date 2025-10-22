Phil Sampson Joins Foresight to Help Manage £50m Investment Fund for Wales

Foresight Group, a leading independent private equity and infrastructure investment manager, has announced that Phil Sampson has joined the Private Equity Team to help lead the deployment and management of the £50 million equity element of the Investment Fund for Wales.

Based in Foresight’s Cardiff office, Phil brings extensive experience in supporting high-growth SMEs and will be instrumental in identifying and backing ambitious Welsh businesses, the firm said.

Prior to joining Foresight, Phil held a role at PwC, supporting on the CCR investment fund. His appointment comes as the Fund prepares to celebrate its second anniversary this November.

Operated by the British Business Bank, the £130 million Investment Fund for Wales provide loans from £25,000 to £2 million, and equity investment from £250,000 to £5 million to fund a range of small and medium sized businesses across Wales. The £50 million equity portion managed by Foresight is designed to provide flexible funding to support businesses at various stages of growth. The Fund aims to unlock potential in Welsh enterprises by offering long-term capital solutions tailored to their needs, helping to stimulate regional development and job creation.

Since its launch, the Fund has backed a number of pioneering Welsh businesses from an array of sectors, including a £1.5 million investment into Bots For That, an accountancy-focused automation company, a joint investment with Development Bank of Wales into Nisien.AI, an artificial intelligence company focused on making the online world safer, and Sudo Cyber, a cyber security software business.

Claire Alvarez, Partner at Foresight Group, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Phil to the team, a well-known and respected member of the local investment community. His leadership will be key to delivering the objectives of the Investment Fund for Wales. We look forward to working closely with Welsh entrepreneurs and stakeholders to support companies with high growth potential.”

Phil Sampson added:

“I’m thrilled to be joining Foresight at such an exciting time. Wales is home to a vibrant community of SMEs, and the Fund presents a unique opportunity to help these businesses realise their potential. I look forward to partnering with founders and management teams to drive innovation and growth across the region.”