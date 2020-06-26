Petplace Joins Forces with The Welsh Mountain Zoo

The Welsh Mountain Zoo – the National Zoo of Wales – in Colwyn Bay is facing the biggest crisis in its 57-year history, with gates closed since March 22 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Their dedicated team has continued to provide care and support for more than 140 species, but with no revenue coming in they are struggling to meet the site’s monthly running costs of more than £120,000, including food, heating and bedding for the animals.

The public continues to support the Zoo’s fundraising campaign, and leading North Wales retailer PetPlace this week revealed how it will be helping the much-loved family favourite.

Managing Director Sion Pritchard said as a company dedicated to the health, happiness, and wellbeing of animals, they are only too happy to give their support.

“As well as donating our own branded food and using our buying team to source and supply them with specific products, we will be adding Welsh Mountain Zoo gift cards to our site and crediting 10% of each sale of these back to them for future purchases,” said Sion. “The Zoo staff have products and food they buy regularly, so with people wanting to donate we have created a dedicated wish list page on our website identifying priority items. Again, 10% of all these sales will be credited to the Zoo for future purchases. “We will also be working with our suppliers to extend the time needed for payment from the Zoo, will help with storage of perishable goods, ensure we provide free delivery of fresh stock to them as and when they require, and are looking at other ways we can ease the burden at this difficult time.”

He added:

“I live locally and have been visiting the Welsh Mountain Zoo since I was a child. It means a lot to me personally to be able to do something and like many people it would be devastating to see North Wales lose one of its greatest attractions. “Thanks to everyone who has helped us put this together and donated to the cause – please continue to do so as the weeks and months ahead will still be challenging for them. “I would particularly like to say a massive thanks to Ray Seager Scaffolding Services who have joined in supporting us. It’s great to see so many local businesses pulling together to help a worthwhile, local cause and it really shows the great community spirit we have in this region.”

Sion also paid tribute to PetPlace suppliers PureBed, who have already offered donations of products and additional support.

Jen Jesse, Director of Operations and Administration at the Zoo, thanked PetPlace for their efforts.

“We really appreciate the support shown to us by PetPlace,” she said. “We’ve been overwhelmed by contributions from businesses and individuals who have provided an overwhelming amount of support since we took the difficult decision to close our gates. “We are currently planning our approach to reopening and managing the impact that Covid-19 has had on the wider operation but look forward to making some positive announcements around dates very soon.”

To support the PetPlace campaign, visit www.farmandpetplace.co.uk, select the items you would like to purchase for them, and when you checkout be sure to enter the delivery address as Welsh Mountain Zoo, Colwyn Bay, Conwy, LL28 5UY.

Alternatively, call the sales team on 01492 542662 or speak to a Manager in store.

For more on Welsh Mountain Zoo, visit www.welshmountainzoo.org