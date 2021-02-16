Peter’s Celebrates 50th Year with Packaging Rebrand

A leading Welsh pastry baker has marked the start of 2021 by launching new packaging, including a rebrand of its logo and strapline.

Well known for their range of pies, pasties and sausage rolls, Caerphilly-based Peter’s has unveiled the rebrand with packaging arriving on shelves this month ready for the St David’s Day end promotions taking place in major supermarkets across Wales.

The new design will be rolled out across all of the company’s retail lines with the bold refresh expected to further increase brand recognition amongst consumers.

Mike Grimwood, Managing Director at Peter’s, said: “We are delighted to celebrate our fiftieth year with the launch of our new and improved design. Peter’s products are a family favourite in many homes and our rebrand reflects our commitment to providing affordable, tasty options that families can enjoy together.”

Retaining the colour green synonymous with Peter’s, the packaging will feature a new ‘signature’ logo and appealing photography, with the design encompassing the pastry baker’s family themed ‘A taste of home’ message.

Owain Jones, Brand Manager at Peter’s, said:

This is the biggest ever update to the Peter’s brand, and we really believe our new ‘home’ message will resonate with customers. Whether it’s our local favourite, the minced beef and onion pie, or a snack sausage roll, our pastries can be enjoyed in many places we all call ‘home’. That could be together for a family meal, from a chippy at your favourite beach, or as part of a picnic in the park.”

Peter’s, which has continued to maintain a strong retail performance throughout the pandemic, has noted a particular increase in popularity for multipack and family size products.

Owain Jones continues:

“Peter’s pastries have been loved for generations, and with families spending more mealtimes together our popularity has grown throughout 2020. Together with our ‘home’ message we’re looking to broaden our appeal with consumers, whilst attracting new shoppers to our ranges.”

The new packaging, supported with in-store activity and online advertising, will be phased throughout February.