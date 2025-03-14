Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors Advises on MBO of Swansea Nursery

Treforys Tiny Tots Day Nursery has undergone a management buyout (MBO) led by Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors alongside Ferguson & Peters Chartered Accountants.

Peter Lynn and Partners said the transition ensured stability for staff, parents, and most importantly, the children, as long-standing managers Emma Bendle and Lauren Smith officially take the reins from founders Julie and Phillip Trick.

The deal was facilitated by Peter Lynn and Partners’ Corporate Solicitors, Rob Cherry and James Lewis-Hyndman.

This major milestone not only secures the future of the much-loved nursery but also stands as a testament to how proper legal guidance can help businesses transition smoothly, the firm said.

The MBO came about when Tracey Jones, Director at Ferguson & Peters Chartered Accountants, saw an opportunity for Emma and Lauren to take ownership. Understanding the complexity of such a deal, she immediately referred them to Peter Lynn and Partners.

“When we first explored the possibility of taking over the nursery, we knew we needed a legal team that truly understood our business and could guide us every step of the way,” said Emma Bendle. “From the outset, Peter Lynn and Partners provided expert advice and made what could have been a stressful process incredibly straightforward.”

Her co-owner, Lauren Smith, said:

“We had so much support from James and Rob throughout the process. Their knowledge, professionalism, and ability to navigate the legal intricacies of the MBO were second to none. We couldn’t have done this without them.”

The daily operations of the nursery will continue as usual, with Emma and Lauren maintaining the high standards that have made Treforys Tiny Tots such a respected childcare provider, said Peter Lynn and Partners.

James Lewis-Hyndman, Corporate Solicitor at Peter Lynn and Partners, said: