Peter Lynn and Partners Extend Legal Partnership with Swansea City for Ninth Season

Peter Lynn & Partners has renewed its partnership with Swansea City AFC, marking the ninth consecutive season as the club’s Official Legal Partner.

The Swansea-based legal firm has been a long-standing supporter of the Swans, with a relationship that stretches back over 20 years. Their involvement has included playing a key advisory role during landmark moments, such as helping secure the long-term lease of the Swansea.com Stadium in 2017, and has evolved into a trusted legal alliance.

“Our partnership with Peter Lynn & Partners has been incredibly valuable,” said Swansea City chief executive Tom Gorringe. “Their expertise across multiple legal fields gives us a strong foundation, and we’re pleased to have them on board for a ninth straight season.”

As Official Legal Partner to Swansea City, Peter Lynn & Partners will continue to provide legal services across all levels of the club, including the men’s and women’s teams, academy players, staff, and supporters.

Senior Partner Peter Lynn commented:

“We’ve built a great relationship with the club over the years, and since becoming the Official Legal Partner nine seasons ago, we’ve offered consistent legal support on and off the pitch. We look forward to working closely with Tom and the wider Swansea City family in the years ahead.”

The renewed agreement also secures the firm’s branding presence throughout the Swansea.com Stadium, including the continued naming rights for the Peter Lynn & Partners Lounge, located on the third floor of the West Stand.