Peter Lynn and Partners Advises on Strategic Sale of Swansea Technology Business

A Swansea law firm has successfully advised on the sale of a well-established South Wales technology business, helping secure the future of the company, protect jobs and position the business for continued growth.

James Lewis-Hyndman of Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors acted for shareholders Andrew Maunder and Mandy Maunder on the sale of Ammcom Limited, a network cabling and infrastructure solutions specialist, to Kubus Group.

The acquisition forms part of Kubus Group's wider growth strategy and creates new opportunities for Ammcom, a Swansea business that has built a strong reputation delivering structured cabling, network infrastructure and connectivity solutions to organisations across Wales and the UK.

All existing staff remain in place, customer contracts have been preserved, and Andrew Maunder continues as Managing Director.

James Lewis-Hyndman said:

“This was an important transaction for everyone involved. Andrew and Mandy had worked hard to build a successful business, so it was essential that the deal protected the company's future while preserving the relationships, people and values that have helped make Ammcom what it is today.”

The transaction required careful coordination between multiple parties, balancing commercial objectives with the need to complete within a relatively short timeframe.

Throughout the process, Peter Lynn and Partners worked closely with the shareholders to navigate the legal complexities and keep the deal moving forward.

Andrew Maunder said:

“From the outset, we wanted a transaction that would create opportunities for future growth while protecting our staff, our customers and the business we have built over many years. James provided clear advice throughout and helped guide the process to a successful conclusion.”

The relationship between James and Andrew began several years ago at a Swansea City Business Network event hosted by Swansea City AFC, so when it came time to consider selling the business, that trusted connection proved invaluable.

James Lewis-Hyndman said: