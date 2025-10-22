Pete Waterman’s Record-Breaking Model Railway to go Public at Rheidol Railway

Pete Waterman’s world record-breaking portable model railway will go on public display at the Vale of Rheidol Railway in Aberystwyth.

From October 25 to November 2, enthusiasts will have the rare opportunity to operate sections of the 208-foot-long display, which secured the Guinness World Record for largest portable model railway at Model World Live in April 2024.

Housed at Waterman’s private collection until now, the layout will be assembled along the scenic line between Aberystwyth and Devil’s Bridge, marking only the second time it has been exhibited since its record-setting unveiling.

Under the supervision of experienced volunteers from the Making Tracks team, members of the public can use tablets to control live model trains.

Designed to complement the nation’s Rail 200 anniversary celebrations, the installation will feature rolling stock spanning multiple eras, from the steam age to modern diesel and electric prototypes.

As evening falls, the railway will also adopt a Halloween motif, inviting visitors to spot hidden decorations and seasonal surprises along the trackside.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a Festival of Steam weekend event which is taking place on October 25 and 26.

In addition to the headline attraction, a bespoke narrow-gauge display will showcase Welsh railway history through the lens of acclaimed manufacturers and specialist suppliers of models and scenic materials will be on hand to share insights and demonstrate the latest in miniature railway technology.

Tickets for this landmark event are available online at www.rheidolrailway.co.uk .

“I am delighted to be bringing our World Record holding layout to Wales and the Vale of Rheidol railway at Aberystwyth in October,” said Pete Waterman. “This will be the first time we’ve taken the 208ft railway out since achieving the World Record in April 2024, so I’m really looking forward to running it again and this time allowing people to have a go on it as well.”