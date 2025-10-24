Persimmon Secures Go-Ahead for 543 Homes in Rhondda Cynon Taf

Persimmon Homes West Wales has secured planning approval for the next phases of its flagship development at Llanilid, near Llanharan, which will deliver a further 543 new homes.

The approval from Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Planning Committee covers Phases 5 to 8 of the allocated Llanilid site, where outline permission has previously been granted for up to 1,850 homes. The decision follows extensive consultation with council officers, local stakeholders, and statutory consultees.

The latest phases will deliver a mix of one- to five-bedroom properties, designed to meet local housing needs and support community growth. Of the 543 homes, 88 will be transferred to a local housing association for affordable rent and shared ownership.

All properties in these phases will be zero-carbon ready and powered by solar panels. Retained woodland to the north of the site, ecological connectivity routes for dormice and bats, and state-of-the-art sustainable drainage systems will ensure the scheme enhances the area’s natural environment.

The approval will also enable the continuation of the site’s spine road, complete with three-metre-wide shared pedestrian and cycle paths and provision for a bus route, supporting active travel and reducing car dependency.

The HBF-accredited five-star housebuilder will also deliver a new equipped playground in Phase 6, extensive green infrastructure, and unlock further elements of the Section 106 agreement – including major financial contributions to local ecology, biodiversity, and transport improvements.

Stuart Phillips, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes West Wales, said:

“We’re delighted to have secured approval for Phases 5 to 8 at Llanilid, continuing our investment in this important development for the local community. “This next phase will provide 543 high-quality, zero-carbon ready homes, alongside affordable housing, new play spaces, and major infrastructure improvements. “Llanilid has already delivered significant benefits for the area – from apprenticeships at our on-site Construction Academy to substantial contributions for local services. This latest approval will allow us to continue creating a sustainable, thriving new neighbourhood where local people can live, work and raise a family.”

The Llanilid development has become a major source of local employment, including for over 100 apprentices at the Persimmon Construction Academy, run in partnership with Bridgend College (Pencoed Campus).

The wider masterplan will deliver a new village centre, primary school, community building, and sports facilities, supported by over £7.2 million in Community Infrastructure Levy funding. Persimmon’s ongoing delivery in Llanilid forms part of its commitment to supporting local first-time buyers, families and young people.