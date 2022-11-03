Persimmon Secure Planning for 121 New Homes Merthyr Site

Persimmon Homes East Wales has secured planning permission for the construction of 121 new homes on land off Elm Tree Grove in Twynyrodyn, Merthyr Tydfil.
Approval was given for the site at a meeting of Merthyr Tydfil Council’s planning committee last month, and will include a mix of homes from one to five-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.
The scheme will also deliver a new access road with a junction, and an area of open green space in the northern part of the site which will include climbing boulders, balancing logs and grassed mounds.
In the southern part of the site, there will be a large multi-functional area of open green space, which would be part of a sustainable drainage scheme for the development.
An active travel route will also be installed along the main highway in the western part of the site for pedestrians and cyclists, linking to the playground and Penheolferthyr to the north, and the open spaces and existing trails to the south.
As part of the scheme, Persimmon has also partnered with local housing association, Merthyr Valleys Homes, who will receive 12 properties at the Twynyrodyn site.
Welcoming the planning approval, Persimmon Managing Director for East Wales, Lee Woodfine said:
“This is fantastic news, and I want to thank Merthyr Tydfil Council and the Persimmon’s land and planning team at Llantrisant who’ve worked tirelessly to deliver a scheme that will benefit local people and communities in Merthyr.
“The development will provide a range of homes designed for local people, especially young families and first-time buyers, who otherwise might struggle to get onto the housing ladder.
“The scheme will also deliver significant community benefit for local people in Merthyr including new jobs, road and active travel infrastructure, sustainable drainage and open green space.
“Persimmon is very proud of our roots in the South Wales Valleys, and we are committed to building the best value homes in sustainable and inclusive communities such as Twynyrodyn, which will contribute to Merthyr’s wider economic regeneration and prosperity