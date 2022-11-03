Persimmon Secure Planning for 121 New Homes Merthyr Site

Persimmon Homes East Wales has secured planning permission for the construction of 121 new homes on land off Elm Tree Grove in Twynyrodyn, Merthyr Tydfil.

Approval was given for the site at a meeting of Merthyr Tydfil Council’s planning committee last month, and will include a mix of homes from one to five-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

The scheme will also deliver a new access road with a junction, and an area of open green space in the northern part of the site which will include climbing boulders, balancing logs and grassed mounds.

In the southern part of the site, there will be a large multi-functional area of open green space, which would be part of a sustainable drainage scheme for the development.

An active travel route will also be installed along the main highway in the western part of the site for pedestrians and cyclists, linking to the playground and Penheolferthyr to the north, and the open spaces and existing trails to the south.

As part of the scheme, Persimmon has also partnered with local housing association, Merthyr Valleys Homes, who will receive 12 properties at the Twynyrodyn site.

Welcoming the planning approval, Persimmon Managing Director for East Wales, Lee Woodfine said: