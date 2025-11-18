Persimmon Foundation Donates £50,000 to Merthyr Tydfil Charity

The Persimmon Foundation has made a donation of £50,000 to the Stephens and George Charitable Trust.

The Trust is a multi-award-winning organisation based in Merthyr Tydfil, with an alternative education and youth development programme that supports young people attending pupil referral units, and those at risk of exclusion.

The charity delivers innovative, inclusive, and accredited programmes for children, young people, and families, including alternative education, forest school, youth development, and community wellbeing initiatives. Its work is rooted in empowerment, resilience, and lifelong learning, supporting over 1,000 individuals annually through a range of holistic services.

The £50,000 will be used to provide hands-on vocational training in areas such as printing, construction and catering for 100 young people. The cheque was presented at Dowlais Community Centre.

Anthony Vigor, Chair of Trustees for the Persimmon Foundation, said:

“Partnering with the Stephens and George Charitable Trust is an incredible opportunity to support long-term, meaningful change in the region. As the Persimmon Foundation, we are proud to play a part in helping young people in the region achieve their full potential.”

Helen Hughes, Programme Lead at Stephens and George Charitable Trust, said:

“This generous donation from the Persimmon Foundation will make a real and lasting difference to the lives of young people in Merthyr Tydfil. By investing in hands-on vocational training, we’re not just teaching skills—we’re raising life chances. “At Stephens and George Charitable Trust, we’re committed to helping every young person discover their potential, and this funding helps us open new doors to brighter futures.”

Gerald Jones MP, Member of Parliament for Merthyr Tydfil & Aberdare, added: