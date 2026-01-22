Persimmon Foundation Donates £15,000 to Cardiff City FC Community Foundation

The Persimmon Foundation has announced a new donation of £15,000 to Cardiff City FC Community Foundation.

The Foundation is Cardiff City Football Club's official charity which uses the power of football to support health, education, and social inclusion in Cardiff and across South East Wales.

The announcement was marked with a cheque presentation at Cardiff City Stadium attended by local MP Alex Barros Curtis and Cardiff City councillors, including Cabinet Member, Cllr Peter Badbury, and Canton Ward Cllrs Jasmin Chowdhury and Susan Elsmore, who joined representatives from Persimmon and the Community Foundation to celebrate the continued partnership.

Since its establishment by the housebuilder in 2015, the Persimmon Foundation has focused on promoting urban regeneration, advancing health and education, and relieving poverty and disadvantage. Cardiff City FC Community Foundation delivers a range of impactful initiatives that engage individuals and communities, offering opportunities to develop skills, improve wellbeing, and foster community cohesion.

The donation from the Persimmon Foundation will support the Community Foundation's work across South Wales, including their Inclusive Football programme, offering free and accessible activities for children and young people with disabilities, and the 1927 Club, a dementia and Alzheimer’s project that uses football’s unique power to spark memories and connections. The Community Foundation’s initiatives span seven local authorities in South East Wales.

Anthony Vigor, Chair of Trustees for the Persimmon Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to continue our support for Cardiff City FC Community Foundation and the fantastic work they do across South East Wales. This £15,000 donation reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots initiatives that make a tangible difference to people’s lives, particularly young people and those most in need. “We were pleased to be joined by local representatives at the stadium to celebrate the impact this partnership is having, and we look forward to seeing the positive outcomes this funding will help deliver.”

Zac-Lyndon Jones, Interim Director at Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to the Persimmon Foundation for this generous donation. As a company rooted in South Wales, their commitment to supporting initiatives that make a genuine difference locally is invaluable. “This funding will allow us to grow our programmes, reach more people, and create opportunities that transform lives through the power of football. With their support, we can continue helping people in our communities reach their full potential and ensure that no one is left behind.”

Cardiff West MP, Alex Barros Curtis, said:

“Cardiff City FC Community Foundation plays a hugely important role in supporting people of all ages across our city, and it was a pleasure to join the team at the stadium to see first-hand the impact of their work. This £15,000 donation from the Persimmon Foundation is a fantastic example of a positive partnership between organisations to strengthen our communities, improve wellbeing and create opportunities for young people.”

Cardiff Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Tackling Poverty & Supporting Young People, Cllr Peter Bradbury said:

“It was fantastic to attend the cheque presentation from the Persimmon Foundation and to see first-hand the enthusiasm and dedication behind the Cardiff City FC Community Foundation’s programmes. Support like this helps ensure vital community initiatives can continue to grow and thrive and make a real difference locally.”

Cllr Susan Elsmore added: