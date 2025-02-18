Performance Car Specialist Signs Up for Llandough Trading Estate Unit

Performance car dealership Better Performance has signed a five-year lease on a 6,186 sq ft commercial unit at Llandough Trading Estate in Cardiff.

Its new premises at Unit 5 will provide additional space and increase the efficiency of its pre-sales servicing and preparation of sold vehicles.

The company, established in 2015, specialises in the sale of a range of performance vehicles, including BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren. It is moving from West Point Industrial Unit but will maintain its customer showroom off Penarth Road, Cardiff.

Property consultancies Knight Frank and Jenkins Best are joint letting agents on Llandough Trading Estate and Knight Frank advised landlord Mileway, one of the leading owners of last mile logistics real estate assets in Europe, in the transaction.

Emily Wilson-Davies, surveyor in the Industrial and Logistics division of Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Better Performance to the trading estate. Other local occupiers include a mixture of trade counter, industrial, car showroom and retail occupiers. We currently have three other units available on the estate – the 5,443 sq ft Unit 10, the 5445 sq ft Unit 11, and the 6,629 sq ft Unit 18 – with strong interest in Units 20-22 from a single occupier.”

Henry Best of Jenkins Best said:

“Llandough is well located just off Penarth Road and is visible from the A4232, providing a direct link to J33 of the M4.”

Llandough Trading Estate is accessed from Penarth Road: (A4160) one of the main arterial routes into Cardiff city centre. The estate is situated approximately three miles southwest of the City Centre.