People Urged to Avoid Travel to Protect Rural Communities

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is issuing a plea for people to protect Pembrokeshire’s rural communities and follow Government advice to avoid travel and remain at home wherever possible.

Tegryn Jones, Chief Executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said:

“As a county we depend on our visitor economy, welcoming over four million visitors every year, but during these unprecedented times we are urging visitors to avoid all but essential travel and to stay at home to stay safe.

“We are calling on the UK and Welsh Government to provide stronger measures on unnecessary travel and social distancing, with specific guidance on what “necessary travel” actually entails.

“Visitor destinations across the country, including Pembrokeshire, have faced significant increases in visitor numbers over the weekend. There is real concern that our health services will face increased pressure and social distancing measures will not be heeded.

“Several of Pembrokeshire’s flagship attractions, including the Authority’s visitor sites of Carew Castle, Castell Henllys and Oriel y Parc, have closed in response to Government advice.

“We appreciate that in these difficult times people are likely to need access to open spaces and fresh air but it is impossible to practice safe social distancing with increasing visitor numbers.

“As an Authority we will do all we can over the coming weeks to provide virtual access via our website, social media channels, podcasts and video to allow people to connect with nature and experience our National Park online. Visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales for more information.”