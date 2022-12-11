Pentwyn Care Worker Wins National Award

A Pentwyn care worker has won a prestigious national award.

Fe Harris from Ty Enfys Care Home on Marle Close was awarded the ‘Care Housekeeper’ title at the annual National Care Awards.

The glittering awards ceremony took place at Park Plaza Westminster on Saturday 26th November and was hosted by Welsh television presenter, Matt Johnson.

First established 24 years ago, the awards aim to recognise and celebrate the very best people in the long-term care sector.

Fe who has worked at the residential, dementia and nursing home since 2015, said:

“Winning this award means so much to me. Being able to enhance the lives of residents at Ty Enfys, is a joy for me each day and so to be recognised for this means a lot. I have been working in care for nearly eight years now and the best part is seeing the residents every day and helping to make their day the best it can be.”

General Manager at Ty Enfys Care Home, Sujjata Singh said: