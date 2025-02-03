Pentan Architects Wins Prestigious RIBA MacEwen Award 2025

Pentan Architects has announced they have been awarded the prestigious RIBA MacEwen Award 2025 for their work on Severn View Park care home in Monmouthshire. This esteemed award recognises architecture that serves the common good, enhances lives, and makes a meaningful impact on the world – a mission that is embedded in their practice.

A national architecture award for Wales is a rare achievement, and this marks the first time the MacEwen Award has been granted to a Welsh practice or project. This milestone underscores the significance of Severn View Park as a pioneering model for dementia care and architectural excellence.

Commissioned by Monmouthshire County Council, the care home embodies a forward-thinking approach to dementia care, seamlessly integrating outstanding architecture with an innovative model of residential support. Unlike conventional care facilities, Severn View Park prioritises a domestic, non-institutional environment that fosters active engagement for residents, staff, and visitors alike. By emphasising freedom, independence, and safety, the design enhances both the physical and emotional well-being of residents, placing quality of life at the forefront.

You can read more about the award and the project here – https://www.ribaj.com/buildings/macewen-award-2025-winner-severn-view-park-care-home-pentan-architects-chepstow