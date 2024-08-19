Penderyn Distillery Chairman Embarks on Journey to Ukraine, Demonstrating Solidarity and Support

Penderyn Distillery, the renowned producer of award-winning Welsh whisky, announces that its chairman, Nigel Short, has undertaken a remarkable 44-hour journey from Carmarthenshire, Wales to Kyiv, Ukraine, where he is at the moment. This bold move underscores the company's commitment to its international partners and highlights the growing global appreciation for Welsh whisky.

Short departed from “our beautiful rainy Carmarthenshire” on Tuesday, August 13, embarking on a multi-leg journey that included an overnight stay in Bristol, a flight to Eastern Poland, a drive to the Ukrainian border, and a 13-hour overnight train to Kyiv. The chairman's determination to reach Ukraine, despite the complex travel arrangements, reflects Penderyn's dedication to maintaining strong relationships with its importers and supporters abroad.

“A lot of people have asked me why I'm going to Ukraine,” Short commented before his departure. “The easy answer is that I'm going to support our importers there. They buy a lot of Penderyn Whisky from us. Obviously, the Ukrainians love Penderyn.”

However, Short hinted at deeper motivations behind his journey, adding,

“The longer answer is more complicated, and I think I'll need to come back to that during the trip, but it's certainly something I've wanted to do for a long time, even if it's just some small show of solidarity.” Short reflectively and sadly recounts the day in Kiev, Ukraine in YouTube number 5.

This visit comes at a crucial time for both Penderyn Distillery and Ukraine. As the distillery continues to expand its global reach, the Ukrainian market has emerged as a significant supporter of Welsh whisky. Short's journey not only aims to strengthen business ties but also to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people during challenging times.

Penderyn Distillery, known as the home of Welsh Whisky, has been at the forefront of the country's whisky renaissance. With its headquarters nestled in the picturesque Brecon Beacons, the company has recently expanded its operations, opening a second distillery in Llandudno in 2021 and a third at Swansea Copperworks in June 2023. These expansions reflect the growing demand for Penderyn's exceptional single malt whiskies both domestically and internationally, and Penderyn export to over 50 countries and were one of the Top 10 UK Single Malt producers in 2023.

The chairman's journey to Ukraine is expected to yield valuable insights into the market and foster closer ties with local partners. Short has promised to document his experiences through a series of blog posts, offering followers a unique perspective on both the whisky business and the current situation in Ukraine.

As Penderyn continues to make waves in the global whisky market, Short's journey to Ukraine serves as a testament to the company's commitment to its international partnerships and its willingness to go the extra mile – quite literally – for its supporters.

The whisky industry and Penderyn's fans worldwide will be eagerly awaiting updates from Short's Ukrainian adventure.