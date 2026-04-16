Penarth Comms Agency Owner Shortlisted for IoD Wales Director of the Year Award

The founder and leader of Penarth-based B2B communications and content agency, TMPR, has been shortlisted in the Small Business (Under 50 Employees) category at the Institute of Directors Wales (IODW) Director of the Year Awards 2026.

Louise Morgan has been recognised for her role in leading TMPR’s continued growth, expanding its client portfolio, and building a high-performing team specialising in B2B PR, communication and content services.

The category recognises exceptional leadership within small businesses making a significant impact and the directors driving growth, innovation and resilience within their organisations.

Louise’s shortlisting comes as TMPR marks 15 years of delivering strategic communications and campaigns for clients across Wales, the UK and internationally. This includes key sectors such as construction, engineering, manufacturing, and technology.

Louise said:

“This recognition reflects the way we’ve grown the agency as a team, staying true to what matters to us – delivering quality work, building strong relationships and creating an environment where people can thrive. It’s an honour to be featured alongside such talented small business directors in Wales. Congratulations and good luck to all the brilliant leaders shortlisted.”

The IoD Wales Director of the Year Awards celebrates directors from across Wales who demonstrate strong leadership and business performance. Winners will be announced at the ceremony held on Friday, 8 May at ICC Wales.