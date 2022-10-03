Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Reveals £20.1 Million Funding Boost

Energy company Vattenfall has revealed the Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund has helped to catalyse £20.1 million of community investment in the Welsh valleys, supporting more than 450 local projects and businesses in its first five years of operation.

The fund, launched in 2017 in the Afan, Rhondda, Cynon and Neath Valleys, has supported some major success stories across the area with grants, business loans and direct investment, creating or safeguarding almost 200 local jobs within the community. In addition to the £11.2million in funding directly from Vattenfall, a further £8.8 million has been leveraged in match funding – bringing an additional boost to the local economy.

The fund also flexed its funding capabilities during the COVID pandemic and local flooding incidents, providing a rapid response to support critical organisations locally – safeguarding 67 local jobs.

Run by an independent body that ensures its vision and purpose remains relevant to the interests and needs of the community, funding awards ranging from £280 to £491,869 have been offered to local businesses and community groups to date.

Berry Jordan, Business and Community Investment Advisor at Vattenfall said:

“Pen y Cymoedd is not only generating fossil free electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes, but it is also starting to show the lasting economic opportunity that onshore wind can bring to local communities. “By supporting local businesses to launch and grow, community groups to build their resilience, and investing in local facilities, new jobs are being created, and the fund is helping to secure further funding – growing the impacts on the ground. We look forward to seeing what comes next.”

Kate Breeze, Executive Director of Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund, added: