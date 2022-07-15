Pembrokeshire’s Most Picturesque Beaches, According to Instagram

Pembrokeshire is renowned for its beautiful coastline and sandy beaches. While there is no doubt competition for ‘Most Instagrammable’ is stiff, a new study conducted by Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront has revealed the top five most picturesque beaches in the county, according to Instagram

Broad Haven – 21,451 Hashtags

Long, sandy and sheltered by cliffs either side, Broad Haven beach ranks top of the list with 21,451 hashtags on Instagram and it is easy to see why. Nestled in the Pembrokeshire coastline, it is a popular spot for holidaymakers, with beautiful blue waters and an expanse of golden sands.

Fast Facts:

Blue Flag: Yes

Parking: There are two car parks available, providing up to 200 spaces

Facilities: Free public toilet facilities at main car park

Dog Friendly: Dogs are not allowed on the northern end of the beach between 1st May and 30th September. The rest of the beach is dog-friendly year-round

Distance from Milford Waterfront: 16-minute drive

Barafundle Bay – 14,663 Hashtags

In second place, with 14,663 Instagram hashtags, is the golden sands and crystal-clear waters of Barafundle Bay, often recognised amongst the most beautiful beaches in the world! Accessible only by a half mile walk from the nearest car park, the surrounding pine trees and limestone headlands help add to the bay’s secluded feel.

Fast Facts:

Blue Flag: Yes

Parking: Car park at Stackpole Quay

Facilities: Free toilet facilities located at Stackpole Quay Car Park

Dog Friendly: Dogs are allowed on the beach

Distance from Milford Waterfront: 36-minute drive

Newgale – 8,125 Hashtags

Third on the list is Newgale Sands. With 8,125 hashtags, this West-facing beach is open to winds from the Atlantic, making it a top spot for surfers, windsurfers, kite surfers, kayakers, and anglers. Coal was mined at Newgale and the ruins of a colliery, marked by a tall chimney, still overlook the southern end of the beach.

Fast Facts:

Blue Flag: No – Green Coast Award, Seaside Award

Parking: Three car parks adjacent to the beach, with disabled parking in the main car park.

Toilet Facilities: Yes

Dog Friendly: A dog ban is in place for the centre 3rd of the beach between 1st May and 30th September. The rest of the beach is dog-friendly year-round

Distance from Milford Waterfront: 29-minute drive

Marloes Sands – 3,815 Hashtags

The golden strand of Marloes Sands stretches for over a mile at low tide. Backed by cliffs with interesting rock formations and numerous rock pools, this beach is a geologist’s dream. Marloes Sands is also a Hollywood favourite, with scenes from “Snow White and the Huntsman” – starring Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart – shot here in 2011.

Fast Facts:

Blue Flag: No

Parking: A National Trust car park is located 0.5 miles from the beach. Charges apply but free to National Trust members

Facilities: Toilet facilities are located in the beside the Café at Marloes Sands

Dog Friendly: Dogs are allowed on the beach

Distance from Milford Waterfront: 24-minute drive

Whitesands Bay – 3,330 Hashtags

As one of the best surfing beaches in Wales, Whitesands Bay is popular with canoeists, surfers and bodyboarders. Overlooked by the imposing craggy hill of Carn Llidi, this wide expanse of fine white sand curves north towards the remote rocky headland of St Davids Head.

Fast Facts:

Blue Flag: Yes

Parking: Parking is available for 100 cars in Whitesands Bay Car Park

Facilities: Toilet facilities located in Whitesands Bay Car Park

Dog Friendly: Dogs are banned from 1st May through to 30th September

Distance from Milford Waterfront: 49-minute drive

Where to Stay

As the data highlights, there are coves and corners aplenty for visitors to explore across Pembrokeshire.

Each of these Instagram hot spots is just a short distance away from the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront, the perfect base from which to discover the county’s most beautiful beaches.

Fun Facts: