Pembrokeshire Rock Band Vicetrack Wins Photography Competition

A picture of Joshua Dean, the drummer with Pembrokeshire prog rock band Vicetrack, is the winner in the latest round of the ‘Life in Lockdown’ photography competition.

The photograph was taken by Tegan Foley of Tenby and shows Joshua rehearsing a drum cover.

The competition invites young people between the aged of 16 and 25 to submit pictures of life under the Covid-19 restrictions and is run by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Youth Outreach team.

The two runners-up in round four were Jo Campbell of Milford Haven

and Rosie Wheeler of Penycwm.

Jo’s entry was entitled ‘Lockdown Baking’ while Rosie’s was of her local beach.

Guest judge was senior youth worker, Chris Powles.

For an application form contact either Chris Barrie at [email protected] or phone 07717 345935 or Mel Lear at [email protected] or 07818 012254.