Pembrokeshire Residents Urged to Share Views on Rural Transport Services

Two transport surveys covering South West Wales have been launched and Pembrokeshire residents are encouraged to have their say.

The South West Wales Regional Metro is conducting an in-depth analysis of ‘on demand’ bus and taxi services in the most rural areas, with consultants WSP.

This includes ‘demand responsive transport (DRT) such as Fflecsi and Dail-a-Ride services and community transport including car sharing, taxi services and vehicle hire.

Two drop-in sessions will be held this month for people to find out more and take part in the survey:

Tuesday, 15th July, 3.00pm – 7.00pm – Letterston Memorial Hall, Station Road, Letterston, Haverfordwest SA62 5RY

Thursday, 17th July, 3.00pm – 7.00pm – Crymych Arms Inn, Crymych, Pembrokeshire SA41 3RJ

Transport for Wales has also launched a consultation on the South West Wales bus network in preparation for wider bus reform.

It aims to attract more people to use buses and is preparing a Proposed Base Network as the first step to building a simpler bus network. This is what is being focused on in the latest survey.

A community drop in session is planned for 21st July at HaverHub, Haverfordwest, 9am to 5pm. Others are scheduled later in the Summer. Find out more and compete the survey on the Transport for Wales consultation website before 23rd September 2025.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, said: