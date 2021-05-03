Pembrokeshire Residential Home Sold to Expanding Regional Operator

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Pembroke Haven Residential Home in the town of Pembroke Dock, South Wales.

Established over 30 years ago, Pembroke Haven is a well-regarded purpose-built residential care home with an enviable reputation for delivering excellent quality care within the local area. The home is registered for 33 service users and comprises 31 bedrooms all with en suite provision on the ground floor, and staff accommodation and an additional office on the first floor.

The property sits in an elevated position close to the coast in the town of Pembroke Dock, South Wales. It benefits from stunning views across the River Cleddau to Milford Haven and is located within a residential area approximately half a mile from the town centre. It is also within just a few miles of the historic town of Pembroke, which is famous for its 11th-century castle and as the birthplace of Henry VII in 1457.

Pembroke Haven has been owned and run by brother and sister duo, Mr Steven Lade and Mrs Sam Brace, for many years. The pair decided to sell to pursue an early retirement and are “confident that the business’s new owners will continue to ensure quality care is provided to all its current and future clients.”

The home has been purchased by expanding regional operator, Dale Roads Group Limited. This is the company’s second purchase through Christie & Co – the first being Woodland Lodge care home in Tenby – bringing its portfolio to six care homes.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Managing Director, Mr Mike Davies, comments,

“As Directors, we are delighted in the successful purchase of Pembroke Haven. We are looking forward to working with staff, residents and their relatives and friends in continuing to provide person-centred care in a quality environment within an ideal location.”

Oliver McCarthy, Associate Director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, comments,

“With its purpose-built property, excellent reputation for high quality care, A1 condition, and abundance of en suite facilities, Pembroke Haven really is a future proof care facility, and we were delighted to be included in the process of its sale. “Dale Roads Group took its first purchase through us – Woodland Lodge in Tenby – from strength to strength and I’m sure they’ll be just as successful with Pembroke Haven. We hope to be able to work with them again in the future but, until then, very best of luck to all!”

Pembroke Haven was sold at an undisclosed price.