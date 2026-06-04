Pembrokeshire Reaches 75% Gigabit Broadband Coverage

Pembrokeshire has reached a major digital milestone with 75% of the county now able to access gigabit-capable broadband.

This represents a significant transformation from just over 5% coverage in 2019. Since then, coverage has increased steadily year on year, reflecting both the scale of delivery and the effectiveness of a partnership led approach and key support from the Swansea Bay City Deal's Digital Infrastructure Programme.

With initial limited commercial interest, heavy focus was placed on working closely with communities to demonstrate demand and remove barriers to deployment. This has helped to create the right conditions for competitive investment and has since transformed the local market.

Today, 43.7% of gigabit coverage in Pembrokeshire is delivered by alternative network suppliers, including Ogi, Voneus and local provider Dragon WiFi. In addition to this Openreach remains a staple network developer in the county, with a strong indication of remaining in that position in the future.

Cllr Paul Miller, Deputy Leader and Education and Regeneration at Pembrokeshire County Council, who has had portfolio responsibility for digital infrastructure since 2017, said:

“Reaching over 75% gigabit capable coverage is a major milestone for Pembrokeshire and demonstrates what can be achieved through partnership working. In 2019, large parts of the county were being overlooked for investment and just 5% could get gigabit speeds. Since 2019, working with partners across the sector, approximately 50,000 homes and business in Pembrokeshire have been connected and while we recognise there's more to do before we hit 100% the progress so far, particularly given the rural nature of our county, has been incredible.”

Delivery across the county has been supported by a combination of public and private investment, including the Local Full Fibre Networks programme connecting around 70 public sector sites, UK Government's Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme, Openreach's Fibre Community Partnerships, Welsh Government's Access Broadband Cymru grants, various planned commercial builds and the Digital Infrastructure Programme's Better Broadband Infill Project.

Martin Williams, Partnership Director for Wales and West of England, Openreach, said:

“We're proud to be supporting Pembrokeshire's digital future, with our full fibre network now reaching 43,000 premises backed by £12.9 million of investment. This milestone means faster, more reliable connectivity for homes and businesses across the county, especially in rural areas. Working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and the UK Government, we're continuing to bring full fibre to even more communities.”

Having Digital Champions based at Pembrokeshire County Council has played a key role in increasing levels of connectivity. Through a proactive “barrier-busting” approach, the team have streamlined internal processes and provided consistent coordination to support suppliers and accelerate deployment.

Work will now continue to extend coverage further, particularly in harder to reach rural areas. For more information about connectivity email the Digital Champions: broadband@pembrokeshire.gov.uk