Pembrokeshire Pupils Take the Plunge to Learn Vital Water Safety Skills

Almost 400 pupils from eight Pembrokeshire primary schools have been developing essential water safety skills through a dedicated programme based in Dale, funded by the Port of Milford Haven.

Year 5 and 6 pupils attended sessions at Windswept throughout June and July where they learned how to stay safe in and around the water. The programme covered key topics including recognising beach warning flags, understanding the dangers of cold-water shock, learning the RNLI's ‘Float to Live' technique and knowing how to call for help in an emergency.

Participating primary schools were Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School, Coastlands CP School, St Francis Catholic Primary School, Milford Haven Community Primary School, Broad Haven CP School, Waldo Williams CP School, Gelliswick CiW VC School and Cleddau Reach VC School.

Emily Jones, Stakeholder Engagement Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said:

“These sessions delivered by the Windswept team provide invaluable knowledge and practical skills for young people who live, learn and spend time around our coastline. As a Port, we are committed to supporting initiatives that help educate young people about water safety and build their confidence in coastal environments. We are delighted that so many schools have engaged with this important programme.”

Director of Windswept CIC, Sarah West, said:

“We believe every child should have the opportunity to enjoy the water safely and with confidence. Living in Pembrokeshire, young people grow up surrounded by the coast, so understanding the risks and knowing how to respond in an emergency are skills that could one day save their lives. Through Swim Safe, we aim to give children practical experience in the water while building confidence, awareness and respect for the marine environment. We're incredibly grateful to the Port of Milford Haven for supporting this programme and helping us reach hundreds of local children with these vital skills.”

Swim Safe is an accredited educational programme developed by the RNLI and Swim Wales. Designed for schools and community groups, it provides participants with practical, hands-on experience of outdoor water environments in a safe, engaging and enjoyable setting, equipping them with the skills and confidence to stay around open water.

In 2025, the Port of Milford Haven invested almost half a million pounds into community initiatives which reflect its long-term commitment to supporting local people, strengthening communities and building a more resilient future.