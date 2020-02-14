Pembrokeshire National Park Attractions Win Green Accreditation

Three popular visitor attractions managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority have been awarded the Green Key, a prestigious eco-label that recognises commitment to sustainable tourism.

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre have joined over 3,100 attractions, holiday accommodations, conference centres and restaurants in 57 countries across the world in meeting the required standards.

The Green Key is awarded to businesses that promote a culture of sustainable development and environmental awareness, while taking steps to reduce their own level of consumption and carbon footprint.

National Park Authority Chair Cllr Paul Harries said:

“Sustainability lies at the heart of all aspects of the authority’s work, from encouraging sustainable development through the planning process to supporting the coastal bus network. “In the 2018-19 financial year the authority allocated more than £150,000 to the Sustainable Development Fund, providing financial and practical support to local projects that balance the needs of people, the environment and the local economy. “All three of our visitor attractions illustrate our commitment to the environment, especially Oriel y Parc with its award-winning green design. At a time when sustainability is a key consideration for visitors, this award further endorses Pembrokeshire as a great place to visit.”

Green Key is run by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and managed in Wales by the environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy. It gives businesses the chance to celebrate the positive environmental changes they are making and market themselves to customers with increasing environmental awareness.

Hospitality providers throughout Wales can apply for Green Key accreditation. For more information contact [email protected] or visit www.greenkey.org.uk.