Pembrokeshire Leader’s Coronavirus Update – 14th April 2020

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Tuesday, 14th April, as follows:

‘I want to start by thanking you all for staying at home over the Easter weekend. Last week I reinforced the message, which was – and still is – “stay at home and help stop the virus spreading.”

‘I appreciate that this extended lockdown will be difficult. However, we need to continue as directed in order to beat this pandemic. I am very aware that we are all making sacrifices, I thank you all. Please stay strong and stay safe.

‘I am also aware that businesses and individuals are changing their ways to tackle the crisis.

‘People are at home making scrub bags and headbands for NHS nurses; local shops are offering home delivery services and volunteers are coming forward all the time. This is all positive and highlights how we can all collectively do our bit.

‘Community spirit is vital, even more so now and this gives me an opportunity to remind everyone about Pembrokeshire County Council’s fantastic Community Hub.

‘The Community Hub is a one-stop shop and has been established for those of you who are:

The Community Hub contact details are:

‘I would also like to take this opportunity to personally thank all our waste and recycling gangs who continue to collect your kerbside collections.

‘Can I request that if you see them in your street, please shout out a big “thank you” to them or give then a wave as they are passing. They would really appreciate your support.

‘Press releases issued since my last update are:

Housing Launches Facebook Page: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/newsroom/housing-launches-facebook-page

Vital Work of Safeguarding Continues:

https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/newsroom/vital-work-of-safeguarding-teams-continues-around-the-clock

‘Public Health Wales is updating and adding to their resources regularly. Please find all assets here: https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-resources/

‘Also, please keep an eye on our newsroom at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/newsroom

‘And to get daily email updates, log onto our website and sign into My Account at:

https://myaccount.pembrokeshire.gov.uk

‘Remember: stay strong, stay at home and stay safe. Thank you.’

