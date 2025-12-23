Pembrokeshire-Founded Festival Expands with New Cambridgeshire Edition

The Big Retreat is expanding beyond Wales for the first time, announcing a new Cambridgeshire edition launching in September 2026 at Abbots Ripton Estate, near Huntingdon.

Organisers say that after seven years of steady growth the expansion marks a significant milestone for the independently founded festival, which started in Pembrokeshire.

The Big Retreat’s Pembrokeshire festival remains at the heart of the business, the organisers said, continuing to attract visitors from across the UK.

The festival offers more than 200 sessions included in the ticket price, spanning fitness, yoga, movement, talks, food and live music.

Founder Amber Lort-Phillips said:

“Pembrokeshire will always be home for The Big Retreat. Expanding into Cambridgeshire allows us to reach a new audience while continuing to invest in and grow the festival here in Wales. It’s about building something sustainable, rooted in real demand and strong community.”

In 2025, Professor Joyce Harper of University College London carried out a study exploring the impact of attending The Big Retreat on mental and physical wellbeing.

Over 80% of participants reported improvements in mental health, with many also noting increased happiness and physical wellbeing.

Tickets are now on sale for The Big Retreat Festival in Pembrokeshire, taking place between 22-25 May 2026 in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.