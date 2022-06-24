Pembrokeshire Farm Expands into Artisan Retailers Throughout Wales

An online sauce business launched in lockdown from a Pembrokeshire farm is expanding into artisan retailers throughout Wales.

The Welsh Saucery was started by Kara and Steve Lewis from the family farm just outside Haverfordwest. Their range of cook-in sauces, speciality condiments and dry rubs are all made to Kara’s recipes made with natural ingredients and no artificial preservatives.

In its first year the couple have focused on building sales online but, as they attend more festivals and events, they are responding to increasing interest from farm shops and delis. They plan to build the retail side of the business throughout Wales and the borders.

Welsh Saucery founder Kara Lewis explained:

“We’ve built a strong range through developing our own family recipes and responding to customer feedback. We cover multiple meal types and cooking styles – from cook-in sauces as a quick all-in-one solution, to our dry rubs for those who like to spend a bit more time in the kitchen. We’ve developed two sauce collections – classic condiments like ketchup and BBQ sauce and a chilli collection which pushes more adventurous flavours like our pineapple and habanero sauce. “While the online business has performed well, particularly our gift packs and hampers, we’re excited to reach a new group of customers by working with as many of the specialist, artisan food and drink retailers in Wales that we can,”

With close links to the land, Kara and Steve are committed to using natural ingredients and to producing in the most sustainable way possible. The Welsh Saucery is one of a handful of businesses chosen to join the Welsh Government’s Sustainability Cluster which are being supported to work towards B Corp certification.

Steve added:

“The Welsh Saucery is a journey that started by chance when Kara created a Tikka Masala sauce to showcase our Pembrokeshire Lamb at the BBC Good Food Show back in 2019. The feedback from the show was overwhelming and so we decided to explore the possibility of turning Kara’s natural flair for flavour into a business. “We get great feedback from retailers whenever we take the sauce range out to shows and festivals and we’re thrilled to be developing those relationships and building that side of our business,”

Current Welsh Saucery stockists include the Rhug Estate Farm Shop in Corwen, Crwst in Cardigan, Melin Tregwynt in Haverfordwest and the Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, Deeside.

The full range of sauces and rubs, including gift packs, is also available from thewelshsaucery.co.uk