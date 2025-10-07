Pembrokeshire Developer Helps Apprentice Build Career in Construction

A teenager is developing his skills and building a career in construction thanks to an apprenticeship placement with developer Lovell at its Augustus Grange development in Haverfordwest.

Marley O’Kell, 18, from Milford Haven is currently in his second year at Pembrokeshire College. He is working towards a qualification in Site Carpentry. Marley has been employed by Cyfle Building Skills since August 2024 through its award-winning Shared Apprenticeship Scheme and began his full-time placement with Lovell in April 2025.

Inspired by growing up around his plumber father, Marley knew early on that a practical, hands-on career was the right path for him. He approached Cyfle Building Skills, an organisation that specialises in shared apprenticeships, offering young people the chance to gain experience with a range of different employers across the construction industry, rather than being tied to just one. This flexible and supportive approach appealed to Marley, giving him the opportunity to develop a broader and more well-rounded skill set.

Through the scheme, Marley joined Lovell at Augustus Grange as an Apprentice Carpenter. The shared apprenticeship model allows him to grow at a pace that suits him, while gaining experience across a variety of roles and working environments. His time on-site has already allowed him to develop a strong foundation in carpentry and build meaningful industry connections.

Marley said:

“I’ve always been hands-on and enjoyed working with tools, so pursuing an apprenticeship felt like a natural step. It allows me to learn directly on-site while gaining real-world experience, which is invaluable. I was drawn to carpentry because it’s a skill that combines precision, creativity and practical problem-solving. “Lovell has a strong reputation in the industry, and I knew I’d be learning from experienced professionals on high-quality developments. I thought ‘why not go for it?’ and I’m really glad I did, it’s rewarding to see how the pieces come together.”

Being on-site at Augustus Grange has helped Marley understand the full process of a housing development, from the initial groundworks to the final fix. He has experienced the realities of site carpentry first-hand, as well as the importance of teamwork, communication and collaboration across different trades.

He added:

“I’ve experienced a great mix of work, and each task has helped me build both my confidence and my practical skills. I’m really enjoying being part of the team and supporting others, and what motivates me is knowing that the work I’m doing will be a part of homes where families will live for years to come. “My advice to anyone considering an apprenticeship is simple: go for it and don’t hold back. You need to be committed because the more experience you gain, the better your opportunities become. Apprenticeships give you a real chance to learn on the job and develop practical skills that will last a lifetime.”

Marley has prospered from his placement at Lovell in many ways. It has enabled him to form valuable contacts, experience all aspects of site carpentry, and witness the construction of a housing development from the ground up.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said:

“Lovell is so happy to be providing opportunities for young people to kickstart their careers and learn a multitude of skills. We are always thrilled to hear success stories from apprentices, and we value the importance of investing in and developing raw talent.”

Paul Falzon, Marley’s supervisor at Cyfle Building Skills, added:

“Cyfle Building Skills works closely with colleges across Wales to support young people into sustainable careers in construction. We offer paid 10-day work experience placements, and when those go well, students are offered full apprenticeships in their chosen trade. Marley has shown real commitment and enthusiasm throughout his journey, and it’s been fantastic to see him grow during his placement with Lovell. He’s taken full advantage of the experience available to him and is well on his way to a successful future in construction.”

Amanda Roberts, Community Development Facilitator at Pobl, said:

“We’re really pleased to be able to provide apprenticeship opportunities on our developments, supporting young people like Marley to gain the skills and confidence they need to build successful careers in construction. At Pobl, we’re committed to investing in local talent and creating opportunities that not only benefit individuals but also strengthen the communities where we work.”

Cyfle Building Skills is a multi-award-winning scheme that provides shared apprenticeships across five local authority regions in Wales. The scheme aims to support young people into long-term employment within the construction sector, offering security and a broader range of experience that helps make apprentices more employable on completion of their qualification. This year, Cyfle will be celebrating a major milestone and employing its 1,000th apprentice.