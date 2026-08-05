Pembrokeshire County Council Signs up to the Twf Charter

Pembrokeshire County Council has formally signed the Twf Welsh Language at Work Charter during a special event at the National Eisteddfod.

Signing the Charter reaffirms the authority's commitment to promoting and supporting the Welsh language across its workforce and services.

Developed by TUC Cymru, the Twf Charter provides a framework for employers, trade unions and employees to work together to create inclusive bilingual workplaces and increase opportunities to use and learn Welsh at work.

The Charter aims to support organisations across all sectors to achieve greater linguistic equality, ensuring employees have the opportunity to develop and use their Welsh language skills throughout their careers.

By signing the Charter Pembrokeshire County Council is committing to working in partnership with recognised trade unions to foster an inclusive bilingual culture where Welsh speakers, learners and those wishing to develop their language skills feel supported and encouraged.

Council Chairman Cllr Delme Harries said:

“We are delighted to sign the Twf Charter and further strengthen our commitment to the Welsh language within Pembrokeshire County Council. “The Welsh language is a vital part of our culture, heritage and identity, and we want our workplaces to be welcoming and supportive environments where staff can use, learn and develop their Welsh language skills with confidence.”

Pembrokeshire's Chief Executive Officer Will Bramble added:

“The principles of the Twf Charter align closely with our ambitions to create an inclusive workplace that values linguistic diversity. “By working together with our employees and trade union colleagues, we can continue to increase opportunities for Welsh to thrive in the workplace and beyond.”

Dr Mandy James, TUC Cymru Bilingual Communications Officer, said:

“Congratulations to Cyngor Sir Penfro, Unison, GMB and Unite on making the commitment to Siarter Twf and its principles and to working in social partnership to create an inclusive bilingual workplace and growth in the use of Cymraeg at work. Trade unions have a critical role in delivering on linguistic justice for workers in Wales, safeguarding and promoting workers' Welsh language rights as a matter of fairness, equality and equity and ensuring that workplaces are safe and free from prejudice and judgement. “Unions support members and workers to identify, organise and secure more opportunities for everyone to increasingly use Welsh at work, and develop their Welsh language skills. Using the Welsh language is a valuable and practical skill and a treasure we can all celebrate and be proud of – at work and in our lives. Twf can assist with planning and ensuring that the inclusive bilingual workplaces of the future are spaces where all workers can use their bilingual skills.”

Unison, Unite and GBM jointly said:

“As trade union branches, we are very pleased to commit to the TUC Cymru Twf Charter and its principles because it promotes fairness, equity and inclusion for all workers to use and learn Welsh at work on a day-to-day basis. “As trade union branches, we are very pleased to commit to the TUC Cymru Twf Charter and its principles because it promotes fairness, equity and inclusion for all workers to use and learn Welsh at work on a day-to-day basis. “We support staff who speak Welsh and encourage others to learn and develop their Welsh language skills in the workplace. We also will work together to achieve growth in the use of Welsh at work and to create an inclusive bilingual workplace. Using the Welsh language is a valuable and practical skill and a treasure we can all celebrate and be proud of – at work and in our lives. The Twf Charter offers a real and critical opportunity for us all to strengthen our commitment to a bilingual workplace – as employer, trade union members, and workers, and it will support our Welsh speaking communities too.”

The signing of the Charter also supports the ambitions of the Welsh Government's Cymraeg 2050 strategy, which aims to increase the number of Welsh speakers and encourage greater use of the language in everyday life.