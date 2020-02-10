Pembrokeshire County Council Sets Out ‘Vision For Tourism’

A plan setting out a vision for tourism in the County for the next five years is due to come before councillors.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet is being asked today to approve the Destination Management Plan.

The document is the property of the Destination Pembrokeshire partners which comprises the Council itself, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, PLANED and Pembrokeshire Tourism with oversight by Visit Wales.

The plan contains five priority areas for tourism and a range of actions to deliver them. Some will be delivered by the Council and others by its partners.

One of the aims set out is to make Pembrokeshire a top five UK destination choice.

The report says the document will ‘focus the efforts of a range of organisations in the county on improving the economic impact of tourism while balancing this with the need to protect and celebrate the very features that make Pembrokeshire an attractive visitor destination.’