Pembrokeshire County Council Chief Executive to Leave

The Chief Executive of Pembrokeshire County Council, Ian Westley, is leaving the Authority.

Mr Westley, 60, is expected to leave by the end of November.

He was appointed Chief Executive in July, 2015, having held the post of Acting Head of Paid Service for several months previously.

Said Mr Westley:

“Working at the County Council for 17 years has been a fulfilling period in my career and it’s been a privilege to end my time with the Authority as Chief Executive. “During my time at the Council I have gained great satisfaction from developing positive relations with communities, businesses and partner organisations across the County and the wider west Wales region. “It has been a pleasure to work with such dedicated colleagues in Pembrokeshire. “Never has that been more apparent than in meeting the challenges presented during the last five months and having weathered the storm, I believe the time is now right to move on and allow new leadership to build on the foundations that are firmly in place.”

Paying tribute to Mr Westley’s time in Pembrokeshire, Council Leader David Simpson said:

“I would like to thank Ian for the work he has done leading the staff at Pembrokeshire County Council during his time as Director and Chief Executive.”

Councillor Simpson added:

“We wish Ian well for the future and thank him for the contribution he has made to the Council and County of Pembrokeshire.”

A Chartered Engineer, Mr Westley has worked in local government in Wales for 38 years.

He joined Pembrokeshire County Council in 2003 as Director of Transportation, Housing and Environment having been Assistant Director of Technical Services at the City and County of Swansea.

A native of Newport, Gwent, he previously worked for Gwent County Council; Newport County Borough Council and the City and County of Swansea Council.