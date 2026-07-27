Pembrokeshire Country Guest House Comes to Market

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market Cuffern Manor Country House, a guest house and lifestyle retreat near the village of Roch, close to Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire.

Dating from the late 18th century, Cuffern Manor is a Grade II-listed Georgian manor set within 3.21 acres of attractive grounds including private gardens, lawns and woodlands, with an option to purchase an additional c. 2 acres of woodland. The owners have been running the hotel for 22 years, the longest tenure in the Manor's history since the original Stokes family, who were there from 1770 to 1918.

The property has been adapted to become a guest house, with eight individually designed guest bedroom along with lounges, dining rooms, sitting rooms and a library within the manor house.

There are also two detached self‑catering units: Fiddlers' Cottage, a substantial three‑bedroom barn conversion offering open‑plan living accommodation and The Bothy, a one‑bedroom cottage with a wood‑burning stove. Combined, the accommodation is equipped to host short breaks, longer leisure stays, and exclusive‑use group bookings.

Situated close to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and approximately three miles from the renowned two‑mile sandy beach at Newgale, Cuffern Manor enjoys an enviable location known for its outstanding natural beauty and year‑round tourism driven by walking, surfing, outdoor pursuits, and destination travel.

Stephen Champion, Director – Hotels at Christie & Co, is handling the sale process and said:

“Cuffern Manor is a beautiful Georgian property, ideally located close to Pembrokeshire National Park and Newgale, attracting significant tourism to the area. The property represents an exciting lifestyle business opportunity, with significant scope for growth through extended trading, marketing initiatives, and further enhancement of its guest offering. We anticipate it will attract strong interest from a wide range of buyers.”

Cuffern Manor Country House is on the market freehold with an asking price of £975,000.