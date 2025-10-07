Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum Celebrates Major Milestone with Partners and Community Leaders

Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum (PCF) has marked its 25th anniversary with a milestone celebration in Haverfordwest, recognising a quarter century of delivering collaborative, place-based solutions to coastal and marine challenges.

The event was attended by First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, alongside founding members, current board and staff, and partners from local government, conservation, industry, academia and community organisations.

The Forum said the gathering reflected the strength of the partnerships that have supported PCF since its foundation in 2000, following the Sea Empress incident.

Attendees explored a visual timeline tracing PCF’s evolution over the past 25 years and reviewed the newly released 2024–25 Impact Report, which presents measurable outcomes of the organisation’s work and highlights its ongoing relevance.

According to the latest figures, PCF’s work during 2024–25 generated more than £3.8 million in social value. The report also notes that PCF engaged with over 255 organisations, delivering projects spanning marine renewable energy, climate adaptation, education and skills, sustainable recreation and land-based approaches to improving water quality.

Since its inception, PCF has focused on five core programme areas: Marine Renewable Energy, Climate Adaptation, Education, Skills & Engagement, Responsible Recreation, and Water Quality & Land Use. While rooted in Pembrokeshire, many of its initiatives have gone on to influence national policy, support behaviour change and strengthen community resilience.

PCF Chair Nick Ainger said:

“For 25 years the PCF team have truly believed in our values and mission – inspiring, collaborating and delivering solutions for sustainable coastal communities.”

Former Director Tonia Forsyth added: