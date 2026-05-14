Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Chief Executive to Be Honoured by Gorsedd Cymru

Tegryn Jones, Chief Executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, has been named among those to be honoured by Gorsedd Cymru at this year's National Eisteddfod.

The honour recognises individuals from across Wales for their achievements and their contribution to the nation, the Welsh language and local communities. Tegryn will be admitted to the Gorsedd in the Blue robes, which are awarded to those who have given distinguished service in areas including public life, local and national activity, journalism, media, sport, science and law.

Originally from Lampeter and a fluent Welsh speaker, Tegryn has played a prominent role in Welsh public life, with a career spanning environmental, educational and community leadership. Before joining Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, he served as Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy and also worked for the General Teaching Council for Wales.

He was nominated for his work in education, youth work and the environment and for developing environmental initiatives at a local and national level.

In Pembrokeshire, he is also closely associated with the development of Welsh-medium education through his longstanding involvement with Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest where he was the first Chair of Governors.

Tegryn said:

“It is a great honour to be recognised by Gorsedd Cymru, particularly in a year when the National Eisteddfod returns to Pembrokeshire for Eisteddfod y Garreg Las. The Welsh language belongs to all our communities, and I have been very fortunate to work with so many people who care deeply about its future, whether through education, culture, the environment or public service. “The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is one of jewels of Wales and provides an outstanding landscape that contributes to the environmental, social and economic goals that are essential to Wales' future. I am very fortunate to lead the National Park Authority and extremely proud that this work has been recognised by the Gorsedd.”

This year's National Eisteddfod, Eisteddfod y Garreg Las, will be held in Llantwd, North Pembrokeshire, from 1-8 August 2026. The event will be especially significant as it marks 850 years since the first recorded Eisteddfod was held in Cardigan in 1176, just across the river from this year's Maes.