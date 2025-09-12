Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust Announces Newest Ambassador

The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust has announced ultrarunner Sanna Duthie as its newest Ambassador.

Sanna, who is part of the Harrier Pro Trail Team, has already made an incredible impact in 2025 through her endurance challenges. Earlier this year, she set a new Fastest Known Time for the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, running the entire 186 miles in just 48 hours, 23 minutes, and 49 seconds. In the process, she raised over £3,000 for the Trust, supporting vital conservation and engagement projects across the National Park.

As an Ambassador, Sanna will continue to champion the work of the Trust, which funds projects that protect wildlife, care for habitats, conserve heritage, and inspire people of all ages to connect with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Katie Macro, Charity Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Sanna as an Ambassador. Her passion for the Pembrokeshire Coast is clear in everything she does, from her record-breaking runs to her commitment to raising awareness of why this landscape is so special. Sanna’s support will help us reach more people and secure more resources to protect the Park’s unique wildlife, heritage, and coastline for future generations.”

Sanna Duthie added:

“Becoming an Ambassador feels like a dream come true. It’s an honour to stand for a cause I truly believe in: protecting, celebrating, and sharing this unique coastline with future generations. I hope my journey shows that when passion and purpose meet, even the longest runs are worth every step. “The Pembrokeshire Coast has given me endless beauty, peace, and motivation — from rugged cliffs to hidden coves, it’s a place that reminds me how special and fragile our coast path is. That’s why I chose to run not just for myself, but to raise vital funds for the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust. “Running has always been about more than medals for me. As an ultra-runner, I’ve pushed myself through some of the toughest physical and mental challenges, but what inspires me most is knowing that every step I make can make a difference and raise awareness for the coast path so it remains for future generations.”

Sanna’s new role as Ambassador follows a landmark year for her both personally and professionally, highlighting her extraordinary endurance and her dedication to giving back to the landscapes that inspire her.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust works to safeguard the National Park by funding projects that conserve its wildlife, heritage, and landscapes, while helping people to learn about and connect with nature.