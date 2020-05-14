Pembrokeshire Cabinet to Discuss Capital Funding for Series of County Projects

Capital funding for a series of projects is due to be discussed at the next meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet.

Among the projects is the transformation of part of the Bluestone Resort into a coronavirus Recovery Centre.

The report to Cabinet members details that capital funding of £3m for the project is externally sourced from the West Wales Regional Partnership.

The partnership works to strategically drive collaboration and innovation across the health and social care system.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, Hywel Dda University Health Board asked Pembrokeshire County Council to help identify sites in the County for a recovery hospital facility.

The Bluestone site was selected as the most appropriate from the options considered.

The construction project was completed by the Council and contractors Morgan Sindall Construction in just 26 days

The site – now known as Ysbyty Enfys Carreg Las – was handed over to Hywel Dda University Health Board on Monday, 27th April.

The Council is also planned to complete, when advised, the return of the facility to its original purpose.

Cabinet meets via Skype on Monday, 18th May.