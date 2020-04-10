Pembrokeshire Bereavement Charity Celebrates After Receiving Nearly £10,000

Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity is celebrating after being awarded almost £10,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work with children who have lost a loved one. The charity, based in Milford Haven, will use the money to extend its services further, by setting up a new specialised group, supporting children 5 years and younger who have suffered the loss of a parent, sibling or grandparent.

Sandy Bear is as an independent charity and is staffed part-time by 3 individuals who are supported by a dedicated group of volunteers. The charity was founded by Anita Hicks and Karen Codd along with a small group of committed trustees in 2017. Since then, the charity has supported over 100 children and their families, with evidence-based bereavement support.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will part-fund a new service called Sandy Cubs that will bring bereaved children and families together by working with them in talking with their very young child about their loved one’s death, including how and what to share, understanding the right words to use and starting conversations around what happens afterwards. It will support them to think about the child’s experience, what helps a child grieve, how a young child grieves and how to maintain close attachment to the one who has died.

At the same time, Sandy Bear will remain dedicated to supporting children and young people up to the age of 19, to improve and strengthen their emotional health and well-being, who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Ceri Crichton, Charity Development Lead of Sandy Bear says:

“We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our vital work in this way. We will now be able to broaden our existing services in line with the need that is acknowledged for bereavement support for very young children and their families in Pembrokeshire. We owe a big thank you to National Lottery players who have made this possible., helping children and their families through the most difficult of times.”

Isobel Hall, Volunteer and Chair of the trustees says: