Pembrokeshire-Based Care Specialist Acquisition as Part of its Ambitious Expansion Plan

A Pembrokeshire-based care specialist has acquired Pembroke-based Ashdale Care Home for an undisclosed sum.

The EH Group, which already owns Pembrokeshire Care and Elliots Hill, is one of Pembrokeshire's largest care providers. Established in 1988, the group offers residential and domiciliary care, community outreach, and supported living and respite care.

The acquisition of Ashdale Care Home will result in an 130% increase in residential capacity and a 32% increase in staff numbers within the group over the next 12 months. The Group aims to create a number of skilled care roles over the coming year, along with a significant investment in skills and training.

Commenting on the acquisition of Ashdale Care Home, founder and director of The EH Group, Simon Clarke, said:

“It's a sobering reality that 25% of the population of Pembrokeshire is now aged 65 or over, which will increase significantly over coming years. With a rapidly ageing population, the demand for high-quality care services is soaring. We are passionate about providing high-quality, people-centred local care facilities, both residential and domiciliary. With the acquisition of Ashdale Care Home, we aim to support more people with their care needs thanks to our increased capacity.”

The EH Group now plans to boost its workforce by 25% over the next three years to meet the county's increasing need for residential and domiciliary care.

Sally Clarke, co-director at the EH Group, added: