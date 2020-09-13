Pembroke Regeneration Project Seeks Planning

A planning application has been submitted for a new heritage attraction in the heart of Pembroke, celebrating the town’s legacy as the birthplace of the Tudor dynasty.

Plans for the South Quay site – adjacent to Pembroke Castle – include a new library and café, landscaped gardens, public realm improvements and links to the quayside.

Submitted by Pembrokeshire County Council, the proposals aim to transform the site into a vibrant area which not only appeals to visitors and benefits the local community but also creates the potential for further investment.

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Economic Development, says the project is a crucial part of the Authority’s regeneration programme.

“Repurposing and transforming our key town centres is one of the core elements of our economic development strategy,” he said. “This important first phase of the redevelopment of Pembroke includes the repair and refurbishment of historic derelict properties at Castle Terrace and their related gardens – known as burgage plots – with Phase 2 for Northgate Street to follow.”

He added:

“While Covid-19 has levelled unprecedented challenges at Pembroke and our other high streets, I’m confident the town does have a bright, long-term future and we are committed to investing to support it.”

The first stage of the scheme is a series of enabling works to ready the site for wholesale development, to be undertaken by contractors Lloyd and Gravell Ltd. This will include the work needed to stabilise the Castle Terrace buildings.