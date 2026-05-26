Paul Thorburn to Lead Kayak, Climb and Cycle Challenge Around Wales

Former Wales rugby international Paul Thorburn and seven friends are set to take on a kayaking, climbing and cycling challenge around Wales in aid of two charities.

Paddle, Peak & Pedal – The Welsh Challenge will see the group kayaking from Mumbles to Anglesey over eight days, then climbing Snowdon the next day before spending three days cycling back to Swansea.

Each day in the single kayaks will see them cover nearly 25 miles, peaking at just over 30 miles on one of the legs.

The challenge, which will raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Prostate Cymru, will start on August 20 and end on Bank Holiday Monday, August 31.

Alongside Paul will be team members Mark Cook, Ian Daniels, Bryan Herd, Iwan Hughes, Mark Pritchard, Simon Webborn and David Wintle. Land crew lead is Nigel Davies and water safety advisers are Paul Lewis and Tim Ley.

Paul, who was tournament director for the Rugby World Cup in 1999 and is secretary of Cardiff Business Club, said:

“Some of us have family and friends who have suffered from these diseases and we've all have seen the terrible impact of both MND and prostate cancer on legends of sport, ones who were once considered man mountains – Doddy Weir, Rob Burrow, Lewis Moody, Sir Chris Hoy, and my former Welsh squad teammate, Kenny Waters, to name a few. “Every pound raised will be split evenly between Prostate Cymru and the MND Association as we look to support research into finding cures and also help those already suffering with the diseases. “We'll be recording our trials and tribulations on Facebook and Instagram, as well as popping up on TV and radio, so be sure to watch out and listen for us and follow along for some fun at our attempts to learn to kayak and get some semblance of fitness as we prepare for what lies ahead.”

Cardiff Business Club has pledged to support the challenge by making available a limited number of signed prints commemorating the 40th anniversary of Paul's world record kick – still the longest ever in international rugby – which he made in a Five Nations match against Scotland in 1986. Anyone donating £95 or more will receive one of the prints.

Sponsorship has already been confirmed from Jones Brothers (Henllan) Ltd, DJM Charitable Trust, Swansea Building Society, V3 Group, WCS Agency and Acuity Law.

Paul added:

“When you embark on challenges of this scale you need support from so many individuals and organisations. So our sincere and heartfelt thanks go to Gus and the team at Escape Watersports in Bridgend for liaising with P&H Sea Kayaks who have kindly provided the Scorpio kayaks, and thanks also go to Martin and team at Castell Howell Foods for assisting with the transportation of the kayaks from Runcorn to South Wales. “Many thanks to our sponsors who have kindly committed so far and for their generous donations. We are open to other organisations coming on board as sponsors, and I'm happy to discuss the opportunity in more detail with anyone who may be interested in supporting these tremendous charities.”

Donations can be made at https://givewheel.com/fundraising/16296/paddle-peak-pedal-the-welsh-challenge/