Paul Popham Running Club Sets Record Donation as Members Gear Up for London Marathon

Paul Popham Running Club (PPRC) has announced its highest ever annual donation to Popham Kidney Support following another successful year for its Swansea-based club.

At the club’s AGM it was announced that a total of £4,393.30 had been raised for the charity during the year 2025/26, significantly exceeding the club’s usual annual donations of between £1,000 and £3,000.

The total is made up of surplus funds from a range of fundraising events, including the club’s end of year awards night, the Wear Wally charity run, and the 5K Series.

Three members, Joanne Popham, Claire Popham and Dean Matthews, have secured successful applicant places at the London Marathon in support of Popham Kidney Support. Collectively, the runners have already raised over £1,000 ahead of the event.

Founded in Swansea in 2016 by Popham Kidney Support, PPRC is now celebrating its 10th year and continues to grow as a supportive and inclusive running community. The club encourages people of all abilities to get involved, from beginners taking their first steps into running through to those training for marathons and endurance events.

Through its close links with Popham Kidney Support, the club plays an important role in raising both funds and awareness for kidney disease. £5 from every annual membership fee is donated directly to the charity, alongside additional fundraising through events and member-led activities.

Popham Kidney Support, founded in 2013, provides vital support to children, young people, adults and their families affected by kidney disease across Wales. Originally established as The Paul Popham Fund in memory of the late Paul Popham, father of current CEO Joanne Popham, the charity offers a wide range of services including peer support, counselling, education, awareness programmes, health groups and activity days. Over the past year alone, it has supported more than 3,000 people and has been recognised with a King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

PPRC President and Popham Kidney Support CEO, Joanne Popham, said:

“This year’s total is something we’re very proud of and reflects the effort and commitment of our members, especially as we’ve surpassed our average yearly donations by over £1,000. It’s also an exciting time for the running club, as we continue to grow and expand into more communities across Wales, which has always been our ambition. “With members, including myself, taking on the London Marathon in support of Popham Kidney Support, there’s a strong sense of momentum behind what we’re doing. Paul Popham Running Club is open to everyone, so we’d encourage anyone interested to come along and get involved.”

Stephen Arnold, Chair of PPRC Swansea said:

“It is great to be able to support the work of Popham Kidney Support. While our focus as a club is predominantly running to keep us fit and active within our local community, being able to support such a worthy cause is an added bonus. “The charity does excellent work supporting children, young people and adults living with kidney disease in Wales, and we feel privileged to be able to contribute. To have raised such a significant amount in our 10th year makes it even more special. Thank you to all our club members for their continued support.”

Simon Treharne, Fundraising Officer PPRC Swansea said:

“It is all thanks to our club members, who consistently support our fundraising efforts by providing raffle prizes, volunteering at the 5K Series, sponsoring the event, and running for the charity at events such as the Cardiff Half Marathon and the London Marathon. “In addition, the local running community continues to get behind the 5K Series, alongside external companies who kindly sponsor the event each year. The support of our members, the wider running community and our corporate partners makes it possible for us to raise this level of funding year on year, and we are extremely grateful to them all.”

Following continued growth, PPRC is now expanding its network across Wales and is encouraging more people to get involved, whether by joining an existing club or helping to set one up in their local area.