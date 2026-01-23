Paul Popham Running Club Announces 2026 Swansea Bay Summer 5K Series

The Swansea Bay Summer 5K Series is set to return in 2026, bringing together runners of all abilities for a series of competitive and social 5K events along the Swansea Bay coastline.

Organised by Paul Popham Running Club (PPRC), the series combines fitness, community engagement, and fundraising for Popham Kidney Support, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals affected by kidney disease and their families across Wales.

The 2026 series will feature three fully licensed, Welsh Athletics-affiliated 5K races. The courses are designed to suit both experienced runners aiming to improve times and casual runners seeking a scenic and enjoyable running experience. Early bird registration is now open, with discounted entry available until 31st January. Participants can choose to enter individual races or register for the full three-race series.

Race dates for 2026 will take place on Wednesday 13th May, Wednesday 10th June, and Wednesday 8th July, with the fun run for children aged 11 and under starting at 5:00pm and the main 5K races commencing at 7:00pm. Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in Junior, Female, Male, and Masters categories for each race, with an additional trophy presented to the overall series winner in each category. Young participants in the 1K and 2k fun run around the Cenotaph will also have the opportunity to compete for trophies for the first, second, and third place. In addition, a trophy will be awarded to the best-turned-out school.

Paul Popham Running Club is celebrating its 10th year since launching in 2016. Over the past decade, the club has supported runners of all abilities, from beginners working towards their first 5K to experienced athletes training for 10Ks, half and full marathons, and triathlons. The club has grown into a vibrant community, offering multiple training groups and hosting licensed events that combine social engagement with fitness and wellbeing.

The 2026 series will continue in partnership with Freedom Leisure, a UK-based charitable trust that operates over 120 leisure, cultural, and entertainment venues. Freedom Leisure acts as the corporate sponsor for the series and supports community-based health initiatives, enabling the running club to expand its reach and impact.

Joanne Popham, President of Paul Popham Running Club and CEO of Popham Kidney Support, said:

“The Swansea Bay Summer 5K Series provides an opportunity for the local community to come together for fitness, fun, and fundraising. These events allow runners of all abilities to enjoy the stunning Swansea Bay coastline while supporting Popham Kidney Support and raising awareness for kidney health. “Early bird registration is open until 31st January, giving participants the chance to secure their place at a reduced rate. Every runner contributes to a cause that makes a positive impact to people living with kidney disease across Wales.”

All proceeds from the 2026 series will benefit Popham Kidney Support, helping the charity continue its work providing support, education, and advocacy for individuals affected by kidney disease, as well as their families and caregivers.

For more information and to register for the 2026 Swansea Bay Summer 5K Series, visit here.