Paul Jefford Appointed to Lead Councils’ Digital Revolution

Four Gwent councils have appointed Paul Jefford as the new Chief Operating Officer of the Shared Resource Service (SRS).

Established in 2010 to provide IT services for Torfaen Council, Monmouthshire Council, and Gwent Police, the SRS expanded to include Newport Council and Blaenau Gwent Council. Last year the local authorities added digital and data to the strategic responsibilities of the SRS, creating a solid platform for the rapid adoption of new technologies.

With extensive experience in senior positions for global giants including Barclays, ING UK and Hewlett Packard, Paul has been brought in to rapidly and radically redefine the way that the councils think about, use and adopt digital, data and technological solutions.

Chair of the SRS Board, Cllr Richard Clark, said:

“Paul joins the SRS at a pivotal time in its development. Under the stewardship of its previous Chief Operating Officer, Matt Lewis, the SRS has established the strong foundations for digital transformation across the region. “Councils face increasing demand and rising expectations from residents who now want fast, on‑demand digital services. Paul's appointment reflects the level of ambition across the four partner councils to ensure that digital services are not only robust and secure, but also forward‑looking, citizen‑centred and capable of adapting rapidly in a fast‑evolving digital landscape. “Digitalisation offers a solution to these challenges with AI‑enabled tools to help council frontline workers deliver faster responses, better support, and 24/7 access to key services. All of this is being done responsibly, securely, and in line with Welsh values, ensuring the benefits stay within our communities.”

Paul said: